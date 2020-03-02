Interview
Harry Styles Reveals Why It’s ‘Flattering’ To Have Ex Taylor Swift Write Songs About Him

News Writer

Harry Styles confessed to radio host Howard Stern that he found Taylor Swift’s songs about him ‘flattering’ and even said that she has a number of ‘good songs.’

Harry Styles made his debut on The Howard Stern Show on March 2 and was ready to open up about everything. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 26, dished on everything from his music to his friendship with Fleetwood Mac alum Stevie Nicks and even chatted with Howard Stern about his former flame, Taylor Swift. While Taylor and Harry have clearly moved on in their lives since their early 2010’s relationship, Harry feels nothing but warmth for the Lover songstress, who has gone on to date actor Joe Alwyn since 2016.

Of course, Harry doesn’t doubt that he served as one of Taylor’s many muses for her incredible catalogue of songs. But even that doesn’t bother him! In fact, he’s very appreciative and understands the reasoning behind it. “I think it’s, like, flattering,” Harry admitted to Howard. “Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter. So they’re good songs,” he confessed.

For dedicated Swifties and fans of Harry alike, they are well aware of the former couple’s relationship. Rumors first started swirling that Taylor and Harry were an item as far back as November 2012. But the pair were finally spotted together and photographed while out and about in New York City the following month, December, practically confirming their relationship. Unfortunately, romance wasn’t built to last and the two wen their separate ways by January 2013, having dealt with busy schedules on both their ends.

Fans believe, however, that, though their relationship was short lived, a few songs from Taylor’s album 1989 may have been about Harry, namely “Out Of The Woods” and “Style.” But as time has gone by, Harry clearly, only has respect for Taylor who is still enjoying the success of her recent music video “The Man” and so much more. As for Harry, the former One Directioner is prepping his 2020 summer tour and getting ready to hit the road for his album Fine Line! Clearly, there’s nothing but respect here.