Sophie Turner also held her adorable dog over her reportedly growing tummy as she stepped out for a casual walk with hubby Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner, 24, is keeping that bump covered! The Game of Thrones alum was once again spotted rocking a baggy ensemble amidst pregnancy reports. While stepping out with husband Joe Jonas, 30, and their absolutely adorable pooch Porky Basquiat on Saturday, Feb. 29, Sophie opted for a loose fitting black t-shirt along with a fitted pair of yoga leggings. Holding onto Porky — who is an Alaskan Klee Klai — Sophie clearly blocked any visible view of her growing bump. She kept the rest of her laid back look casual, with sneakers and her hair back in a bun, accessorizing with a chic pair of wire sunglasses and Louis Vuitton’s monogram accessories pochette.

Joe matched his wife’s vibe with a black-and-purple tie dye hoodie, gray workout leggings, and black shorts over top. The Jonas Brother finished his look with a gray Nike sneaker and Ray-Ban sunglasses as he held onto a bag that read, “Love Changes Everything.” A blue pooper scooper for the dog appeared to be sticking out of the bag, which he held in his left hand. At one point, Sophie placed the dog — which they adopted back in 2017 — on the ground to walk, but her loose t-shirt continued to cover any evidence of a bump.

Reports have been swirling since Feb. 12 that Sophie is expecting her first child with Joe this summer, however, the couple have yet to confirm the news. The Dark Phoenix star has since been covering up in numerous loose-fitting ensembles, including overalls and a Rolling Stones t-shirt for a smoothie run just days ago on Feb. 24. The 90s’ inspired denim piece was fairly baggy in it’s fit — similar to the bomber jacket she rocked at the airport in Milan — once again concealing a potential bump.

Joe and Sophie have had quite a busy few weeks, as she pair galavanted around Europe as the Jonas Brothers hit multiple tour dates. Sophie also celebrated her 24th birthday abroad, with back-to-back parties in Amsterdam and Paris! She was joined by some of her closest friends in the French capital for a party in Paris, where she hilariously bit RIGHT into her birthday cake.