Sophie Turner, 24, Takes A Bite Out Of Her Birthday Cake At Her Party Amid Pregnancy Reports

Who needs a knife? Sophie Turner appeared to have a blast as she celebrated her birthday in Paris, diving right into a delicious looking cake!

Sophie Turner turned 24 in style! The Game of Thrones star celebrated her birthday on Friday, Feb. 21 with an epic looking bash in Paris, France where husband Joe Jonas, 30, and his brothers Kevin and Nick just performed their latest tour date. While being presented with a large sheet birthday cake that read “Sophie Turner, class of 1996” — her birth year — she wasted no time hilariously taking a bite right out of the corner! The cake featured an adorable throwback photo of Sophie sporting pig tail braids from her school days, along with a trio of short quotes. “…another cake you’ve ruined for everyone else,” her friend Ellie Johnson joked on her Instagram story, sweetly adding “xxx.”

Humor appeared to be the theme at the fun-filled party, as guests were also offered face masks that featured photos of either Sophie or Joe’s eyes! Good sport Joe — dapper in a black blazer and t-shirt — was all-smiles as he happily threw one on of Sophie’s! The Jonas Brother posted the hilarious pic to his own Instagram story, where pink balloons and a gold “Happy Birthday” could be seen behind him. Sophie’s friend Tabby Doherty also sported one alongside another female party go-er in a sweet black-and-white pic. “Married life,” the London-based publicist hilariously captioned the pic, referencing Joe and Sophie.

The Paris celebration came just a day after a pre-birthday bash in Amsterdam on Feb. 20! Videos of the lively bash showed friends dining at a long table, along with epic-looking cocktails featuring sparkler candles. The back-to-back parties come off reports that Sophie is pregnant with her first child, however, the actress has yet to confirm the news herself. Since reports began, however, the actress has been seemingly covering up in a number of baggy ensembles possibly to cover a growing baby bump.

Prior to the Paris party, Joe also gave his wife a sweet shoutout on social media. “Happy birthday to the love of my life,” the New Jersey native wrote, captioning a gorgeous photo of Sophie posing in front of a pink wall. “Life is better with you. ❤️,” he also added. Sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, 37, also took to Instagram for a birthday shoutout! “Happy birthday Soph! Love you! Hope today is special!” she captioned a glam pic of the pair at the Met Gala.