Sophie Turner Covers Up Stomach In Sweatshirt & Jacket In 1st Photos Since Pregnancy Reports

Sophie Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, were spotted out in Zurich, Switzerland for the first time since reports surfaced that the ‘Game Of Thrones’ actress and musician were expecting their first child.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas made their first appearance together on Feb. 13 since reports came to light that the couple were expecting their first bundle of joy together. The couple were keenly bundled up for their day out and about in Zurich, Switzerland, where they appeared cool, calm, and collected amid the swirling speculation. Joe, 30, sported a monochromatic green ensemble underneath a puffy black coat, while Sophie’s layered look drew little attention to her potentially growing belly.

The Game Of Thrones alum, 23, wore black leggings with a gray hoodie underneath a black bomber jacket, which was completely buttoned up. She accessorized her look with sunglasses and showed off a pair of hoop earrings by pulling her hair up in a messy bun, all of which you can see here. The couple, who enjoyed a day of shopping, appeared completely relaxed and unbothered by the cameras, as fans continue to wonder whether or not they are expecting!

News broke on Feb. 12 that the couple were expecting and were absolutely thrilled by the news. “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” a source shared. Another source added that, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.” It seems that Sophie could already be sporting these more comfortable looks, as evidenced by her Zurich attire. But along with preparing to grow their family, Joe and Sophie have had quite a lot to celebrate in the last year!

The pair married in Las Vegas in May 2019 after roughly three years of dating following the Billboard Music Awards in a whirlwind ceremony. Of course, the two also wanted to include their close family and friends in their nuptials and chose to reaffirm their vows with a second formal ceremony in June in the romantic setting of France. As fans continue to ponder when Sophie and Joe could expect their potential little one, they will keep their eyes out for new images of A-list pair out and about in the future!