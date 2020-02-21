Joe Jonas Gushes Over Wife Sophie Turner On Her 24th Birthday: ‘Life Is Better With You’

Happy Birthday, Sophie Turner! In honor of his beloved wife turning the big 2-4, Joe Jonas shared a heartwarming message about how his life is so much better because she’s a part of it.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life,” Joe Jonas, 30, captioned a Feb. 21 Instagram photo of his wife, Sophie Turner. The Game of Thrones actress celebrated her 24th birthday that day, and Joe’s tribute included a gorgeous photo of his better half. In the pic (tagged with Joe’s @Cupofjoe account), Sophie poses outside a restaurant named Missy’s, her half-buttoned top exposing how she left her bra at home. The gorgeous shot left Joe in such a grateful state of mind, and he let his wife know on her birthday. “Life is better with you,” he added to his message.

Though, is Joe’s life with Sophie about to get a lot better (and a lot busier)? Sophie is reportedly pregnant with their first child, according to multiple outlets, and she’s been coy when it comes to the bun supposedly growing in her oven. In all her public appearances since this report, she has either covered up her stomach in sweatshirts, posed with her belly away from the cameras or donned an extra baggy jacket to hide her figure. Even when she and Joe went walking in Barcelona, Spain on Feb. 17, she decided to don a large racing jacket, a pair of loose-fitting pants, and some comfy sneakers.

Adding fuel the fire, Sophie was seen without a drink in her hand when she partied alongside Joe and some friends on Feb. 20. While supposedly in “Amsterdam,” Joe took a video of him and Sophie enjoying a sing-along at a pub. Everyone in the bar seemed to have a drink in their hand – after all, it was a bar in Amsterdam – except for one. When Joe’s camera captured Sophie, she was seen with a piece of paper containing the lyrics. Considering how much Sophie loves her wine, this decision to forgo a drink left some thinking that she’s got a baby growing insider of her.

Sophie and Joe got married in Las Vegas in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards, but they held a more formal, ceremonial wedding a month later in the south of France. After the wedding, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they weren’t thinking about having kids just yet. “She wants to get a few more acting gigs before she starts a family. As for Joe, he is on tour with his brothers, and he is interested in starting a family after the tour.”

“They both think it would be really cool to start early next year,” the source told HollywoodLife in 2019, “and the thought hasn’t escaped them that they could start and try to get pregnant when the tour ends [in Europe].”