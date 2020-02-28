Sophie Turner Steps Out In Loose-Fitting Overalls With Husband Joe Amid Pregnancy Reports

Sophie Turner is continuing to wear baggy clothes amid reports she and husband Joe Jonas are expecting their first child. She just stepped out in loose overalls that hid her belly.

Sophie Turner is still living her life out in the open amid rumors she and husband Joe Jonas, 30, are expecting a baby. She’s been camouflaging her belly in baggy outfits, and continued that trend on a Feb. 28 smoothie run in West Hollywood. The 24-year-old actress wore baggy overalls that completely hid her mid-section and belly, preventing any hint of a bump from appearing. It’s become a pattern with Sophie to wear loose-fitting clothes ever since reports first surfaced on Feb 12 that she is pregnant.

On Feb. 26, the Game of Thrones actress wore a vintage inspired baby-doll style dress that completely covered her hips and stomach. Her long legs were visible, as she paired the frock with white knee-high boots. She even carried a white purse that she held over her belly. Sophie has also been photographed wearing baggy hoodies and jackets that have given no obvious signs that she’s pregnant ever since the baby reports surfaced.

Joe and Sophie got engaged in 2017 after a year of dating. They shocked fans by marrying in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on May 2, 2019 at the famed Little White Wedding Chapel. The couple has just attended the Billboard Music Awards earlier that night in Sin City, so they had plenty of musical friends present. Dan+Shay sang Sophie down the aisle to their smash “Speechless,” while Diplo shared the event via his Instagram live. Brothers Nick, 27, and Kevin, 32, served as Joe’s groomsmen. An Elvis impersonator did the honors as the officiant, breaking into “Viva Las Vegas” as soon as he declared the couple husband and wife.

The couple later had their planned formal destination wedding held at Château de Torreau in Sarrians in southern France on Saturday, June 29, 2019. How exciting is it that eight months later they could be expecting their first baby!