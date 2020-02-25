Sophie Turner Rocks Oversized Hoodie While With Joe Jonas Amidst Pregnancy Reports

Sophie Turner covered up once again in a baggy hoodie, looking cute and casual in light blue amidst rumors that she’s having a baby with husband Joe Jonas!

Sophie Turner, 24, added another hoodie to her growing collection of oversized tops she’s been rocking since rumors she’s having a baby began. The Dark Phoenix actress was spotted enjoying lunch at Sweet Butter with her husband, Joe Jonas, 30, on February 25, and they both donned casual outfits for their sunny afternoon in Sherman Oaks, California: big hoodies, leggings, black sunglasses, and running shoes. Sophie kept her hand in the pocket of her blue, Mean Girls-inspired jacket (it says “she doesn’t even go here!”), as they left the eatery with leftovers and their two dogs, ensuring that the top wasn’t right up against her body.

This baby blue hoodie is just one in a series of baggy outfits the Game of Thrones alum has worn since the pregnancy rumors started swirling on February 12. The day after the rumors began, Sophie and Joe were spotted hanging out in Zurich, Switzerland, where she was wearing — you guessed it — an oversized leather bomber jacket over a grey hoodie. She looked adorable for the outing, where she, again, rocked leggings and sneakers. Later, Joe shared a pretty pic of his wife to Instagram, showing her throwing her arms in the air while running down a street in Zurich. Her stomach wasn’t showing in the Valentine’s Day snap.

It makes sense. According to the first pregnancy report, from Just Jared, Sophie and Joe are apparently “keeping things very hush hush” about the alleged pregnancy for now. The source told the outlet that Sophie’s been busy “choosing outfits to wear on and off the red carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Sophie also abstained from drinking while hitting up a pub in Amsterdam with her husband during their European vacation. She was, again, wearing a sweatshirt for their night on the town!