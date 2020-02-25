See Pic
Hollywood Life

Sophie Turner Rocks Oversized Hoodie While With Joe Jonas Amidst Pregnancy Reports

Joe Jonas Sophie Turner
Terma,SL / BACKGRID
Beverly Hills, CA - The Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe, Kevin and little brother Frankie (Bonus Jonas) dine with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie TurnerBACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Studio City, CA - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner grab a meal at Sweet Butter. Joe and Sophie look casual in leggings and hoodies while out with their dogs.Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie TurnerBACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner hold hands while they enjoy a sunny afternoon in Barcelona amid claims that they 'expect their first child this summer'. February 17, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. 17 Feb 2020 Pictured: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Photo credit: Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA611854_050.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner hold hands while they enjoy a sunny afternoon in Barcelona amid claims that they 'expect their first child this summer'. February 17, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. 17 Feb 2020 Pictured: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Photo credit: Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA611854_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 38 Photos.
Political News Editor

Sophie Turner covered up once again in a baggy hoodie, looking cute and casual in light blue amidst rumors that she’s having a baby with husband Joe Jonas!

Sophie Turner, 24, added another hoodie to her growing collection of oversized tops she’s been rocking since rumors she’s having a baby began. The Dark Phoenix actress was spotted enjoying lunch at Sweet Butter with her husband, Joe Jonas, 30, on February 25, and they both donned casual outfits for their sunny afternoon in Sherman Oaks, California: big hoodies, leggings, black sunglasses, and running shoes. Sophie kept her hand in the pocket of her blue, Mean Girls-inspired jacket (it says “she doesn’t even go here!”), as they left the eatery with leftovers and their two dogs, ensuring that the top wasn’t right up against her body.

This baby blue hoodie is just one in a series of baggy outfits the Game of Thrones alum has worn since the pregnancy rumors started swirling on February 12. The day after the rumors began, Sophie and Joe were spotted hanging out in Zurich, Switzerland, where she was wearing — you guessed it — an oversized leather bomber jacket over a grey hoodie. She looked adorable for the outing, where she, again, rocked leggings and sneakers. Later, Joe shared a pretty pic of his wife to Instagram, showing her throwing her arms in the air while running down a street in Zurich. Her stomach wasn’t showing in the Valentine’s Day snap.

It makes sense. According to the first pregnancy report, from Just Jared, Sophie and Joe are apparently “keeping things very hush hush” about the alleged pregnancy for now. The source told the outlet that Sophie’s been busy “choosing outfits to wear on and off the red carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Joe Jonas Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner grab lunch in LA with their adorable dogs on 2/25/20. Sophie wore an oversized hoodie amidst rumors she’s pregnant. (Terma,SL / BACKGRID)

Sophie also abstained from drinking while hitting up a pub in Amsterdam with her husband during their European vacation. She was, again, wearing a sweatshirt for their night on the town!