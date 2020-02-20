Sophie Turner Parties But Doesn’t Drink At Bar With Joe Jonas Amidst Reports She’s Pregnant

Joe Jonas was joined by his ‘favorite person,’ wife Sophie Turner, at a pub sing-along in Amsterdam and the Jonas Brothers singer captured the moment for all of his Instagram followers to see!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have really taken their international trip to unique places! The Jonas Brothers singer, 30, shared a moment with his wife, 23, to his Instagram page where the two enjoyed themselves at a sing-along in an Amsterdam pub on Feb. 20! Joe, positioning his camera phone at a selfie angle, captured all of the pub-goers singing along to a song where the only discernible word was, in fact, “Amsterdam!” While everyone appeared to have a drink in their hand during the fun tune, Sophie, who sat by her husband at the bar, was merely holding a piece of paper with the lyrics to the tune in her hands — no pint of beer in sight! “Amsterdam Cup of Joe episode has my favorite person joining me @sophiet,” Joe captioned the clip.

This latest footage comes just as reports continue to circulate that Sophie and Joe are expecting their first child together! Since the news was initially reported on Feb. 12, Sophie has taken care to hid her stomach from prying cameras while the pair are on their international excursion. On Feb. 13, the couple were spotted strolling through Zurich, Switzerland where Sophie fashioned quite a baggy look over her slim figure. The X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress sported a pair of black leggings with a gray sweatshirt and a black bomber jacket buttoned up over her layered look.

Wearing clothes that are more roomy has been something that Sophie has been doing for quite some time now. As recently as Feb. 17, Sophie and Joe were seen out again in sunny Barcelona, where Sophie fashioned a loose red, white, and blue race car driver-style jacket, along with a pair of white cropped pants, white socks, and white sneakers. But the choice to wear these types of outfits has been a conscious decision for Sophie.

“Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body,” a source shared in the initial pregnancy report. But no matter what, Sophie and Joe’s “friends and family are super excited for them!” We cannot wait to see where Sophie and Joe’s international excursion takes them next!