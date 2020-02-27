Sophie Turner Rocks Flowy Mini Dress While Out & About With Joe Jonas Amidst Pregnancy Reports

See Pic
Keeping fans guessing! Sophie Turner stepped out in a flowing baby doll dress for some quality time with her husband, Joe Jonas, in Los Angeles as pregnancy reports continue to circulate.

Sophie Turner is still rocking some flowing fashion as fans speculate if she’s pregnant! The Game Of Thrones actress, 24, was spotted out with her husband, Joe Jonas, 30, on Feb. 26 wearing a vintage inspired babydoll dress by Dôen. The checkered print totally complimented Sophie’s coloration, including her beautiful blonde hair. The flowing dress didn’t give any hints as to how far along Sophie could be in her pregnancy, as it billowed around her belly and hips. The actress also sported a pair of knee-high white boots and a white handbag that she conveniently held in front of her stomach!

Of course, wearing flowing, oversized apparel has practically become the norm for Sophie since pregnancy reports first started circulating. On Feb. 25, Sophie and Joe were spotted enjoying a meal together at Sweet Butter in Sherman Oaks, CA. Sophie’s outfit of choice? A big, blue hoodie, black leggings, sneakers and her hair pulled up with a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the beaming sun.

Apparently fans can expect to continue seeing Sophie in oversized garb for quite some time. “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body,” a source shared upon reports that Sophie was expecting. While the couple is, no doubt, making adjustments for the thrilling next chapter in their lives, though they wish to keep “things very hush hush,” it hasn’t stopped their family and friends from being “super excited for them.”

As the coming months go by, fans will, without a doubt, continue to watch closely to see what Sophie is wearing to make her feel comfortable. The young couple, who will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in May, definitely have a lot to look forward to. And as Sophie and Joe continue this journey together, we cannot wait to see them out and about more in the future!