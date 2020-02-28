Yolanda Hadid stole the show at Paris Fashion Week when she got back to her modeling roots on the Off-White runway. Even better? She walked alongside her daughters, Bella and Gigi!

Yolanda Hadid made her triumphant return to the runway at Paris Fashion Week, proving she looks just as incredible at 56 years old as she did in her modeling heyday. Yolanda, the mother to supermodel sisters Bella Hadid, 23, and Gigi Hadid, 24, gave her daughters a run for their money as the three walked in the Off-White Fall/Winter 2020 show on February 27. The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star strutted her stuff in designer Virgil Abloh‘s latest designs: a white blazer covered in graffiti, navy cigarette pants, a white bra top, and sharp sunglasses. She carried a clutch down the runway and accessorized with a heavy chain necklace, sandals, and angular earrings.

Gigi and Bella looked gorgeous at the show, of course. Bella walked in an all-black outfit: an accordion pleated maxi skirt and a peplum parka. Gigi’s look was a little wilder. She rocked one of the half-dresses seen all over Off-White’s Paris runway. Her huge, poufy white dress was hoisted up by a petticoat and cut straight down the middle. The other side was a super sporty look, complete with a teal windbreaker. The Hadid sisters have dominated runways around the world for the past few years, and it’s safe to say they got their talent from their mama. Long before she stirred up drama on RHOBH, Yolanda graced the pages of magazines like French and German Vogue, and dazzled in fashion shows.

Then Yolanda van den Herik, she was discovered in the 1970s, when she was just 14 years old by Dutch designer Frans Molenaar. An elite modeling agency immediately signed her after she walked his runway, and she became a mainstay in Paris and Milan fashion shows during the 1980s and 1990s.

Funnily enough, Yolanda wasn’t the only 56-year-old RHOBH star to walk the runway with her daughters this season. Lisa Rinna closed the Dennis Basso Fall/Winter 2020 show at New York Fashion Week alongside Delilah Belle Hamlin, 21, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 18!