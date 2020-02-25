Priyanka Chopra, 37, Rocks Minimal Makeup & Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In Mumbai 

Priyanka Chopra showed off her natural beauty when she rocked minimal makeup while out in Mumbai on Feb. 24!

Priyanka Chopra, 37, looked naturally beautiful when she was out in Mumbai on Feb. 24 rocking barely any makeup. The actress headed to her hometown of India for the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour when she chose to wear minimal makeup with a black sweatsuit. She rocked a pair of skintight black joggers with an oversized black hooded sweatshirt and a pair of chunky black sneakers. Aside from her makeup and outfit, she chose to keep her jet-black hair down and straight, while parted in the middle with flipped up ends. The best part of her look though was definitely her minimal glam as Priyanka opted out of any makeup except for a pink lip. Even without foundation and concealer, Priyanka still manages to look drop-dead-gorgeous.

Lately, tons of celebrities have been opting for the minimal makeup look and proving their natural beauty is just as gorgeous. Aside from Priyanka, Kim Kardashian, 39, has been embracing the natural look a ton recently. Kim has stepped out on multiple different occasions with absolutely no makeup on with her black hair down in natural waves.

Meanwhile, her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, 24, loves the no-makeup look as well. Kendall is always rocking little to no makeup when she is out and about and the supermodel manages to always look stunning. Kendall also tried out the look at the 2019 Emmys on Sept. 22, when she slicked her hair back into a middle-parted bun and wore barely any makeup aside from a slight cat eye and a nude lip. A little blush on the cheeks and some highlighter to give her a glow completed her look.

