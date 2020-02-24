Demi Lovato’s Fans Go Wild After She Posts Gorgeous New Makeup-Free Selfie: ‘You’re Beautiful’

Demi Lovato took to Instagram on Feb. 24 to share a fresh-faced makeup-free selfie and admitted she is ‘proud’ of ‘loving’ herself.

Demi Lovato, 27, was looking flawless in a new makeup-free photo she posted on Feb. 24! The singer shared the pic, which was a close-up that showed off her freckles, on Instagram and wrote some inspirational words about self-love in the caption. “Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all,” the caption read. “This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. 🖤 #ILoveMe.”

Demi’s pretty photo and positive caption got the attention of many of her followers and they didn’t hesitate to respond with kind words. “This is when you’re the most beautiful 💗,” one follower wrote while another posted applauding emojis to praise her for going “all natural”. Actress Vanessa Hudgens, 31, also commented on Demi’s photo. “Love that babe,” she wrote.

Demi’s self-loving post comes after she admitted to having struggles with an eating disorder and overworking her body in the gym. “I’m tired of running myself into the ground with workouts and extreme dieting. I thought the past few years was recovery from an eating disorder, when it actually was just completely falling into it,” she said on Ashley Graham‘s Pretty Big Deal podcast on Feb. 18. “And I just realized maybe my symptoms weren’t as obvious as before, but it was definitely an eating issue.”

She went on to explain that when she realized she wasn’t living her life in a happy way, she decided to make some serious changes. “I made a choice going into this next album. Alright when I present this I’m not going to worry about what I look like,” she said. “I’m not going to worry about trying to look a certain way or fit a certain mold or whatever. That’s just not who I am. Someone needs to stand up for people who don’t naturally look that way.”

“I had to work my ass off every day in the gym six days a week to maintain that figure and its like…that lead me only one way and I don’t want to go down that path again,” she continued. “I’m not willing to destroy my mental health to look a certain way anymore.”