Emmy Rossum Looks Unrecognizable In Makeover For New Series After ‘Shameless’, ‘Angelyne’

Emmy Rossum looked completely unlike herself in a sneak peek photo from the set of her upcoming limited series ‘Angelyne’ about the 1980s Los Angeles icon.

Emmy Rossum is leaving the Chicago streets of Shameless and heading to the bright lights and sweltering sun of Los Angeles for her upcoming Peacock limited series Angelyne. The actress, 33, was spotted on the L.A. set of the series on Feb. 24 sporting quite a unique look. Emmy rocked a voluptuous blonde wig with fringe and curls that cascaded over her shoulders. She also wore prosthetic breasts under her skin tight crushed velvet pink dress and continued to fashion the monochromatic ensemble with a faux fur coat, earrings, and streamers in her hair. Emmy was totally in the zone for her latest acting gig, which will chronicle the story of famous Los Angeles icon Angelyne.

The eponymous series, which will consist of four episodes, is based on The Hollywood Reporter‘s investigative article about Angelyne, who rose to fame in the ’70s and ’80s. Angelyne notoriously posed on a number of billboards throughout the city and appeared in a slew of film and TV projects in cameo roles. She also conveniently lived in anonymity, until the publication of THR‘s August 2017 article by Gary Baum, which revealed her identity.

Angelyne will be Emmy’s first major role since departing from the Showtime series Shameless. For nearly 10 years, the actress played the role of Fiona Gallagher in the ensemble that also includes Oscar nominated actor William H. Macy. During her time on the show, Emmy reached a number of major milestones, including her first foray into directing. She helmed the season 7 episode “I Am A Storm” and the season 8 episode “Frank’s Northern Shuttle Express.” In August 2018, Emmy made the emotional announcement that she would depart the series. “It’s a hard thing to put into words, feelings. But I’m going to try,” she began her Facebook post where she made the announcement. The actress detailed how “This kind of stability, this family, has nurtured me and made feel safe enough to stretch and grow creatively.”

While her departure from the series that gave her stability was definitely emotional, Emmy truly looks as though she’s wholly bringing her talents to Angelyne with all the confidence in the world. Along with acting in the title role, Emmy will also Executive Producer the series that will hold the attention of many an Angeleno who has heard tale of Angelyne’s antics. After some time away from the camera, fans cannot wait to see what Emmy brings to this role!