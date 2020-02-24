‘The Voice’ Premiere Recap: Nick Jonas Fights Hard For An Artist In His Coaching Debut
Nick Jonas is in it to win it! The new coach made his debut during the season 18 premiere and really pushed for the artists he wanted on his team.
Nick Jonas is new on The Voice scene as a coach and he’s got his eyes on the prize. But he’s sitting alongside intense competitors like Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend. The first blind audition is from Todd Tilghman. The 41-year-old father of 8 sings an amazing rendition of “We’ve Got Tonite” by Bob Seger. This guy has never performed like this before. He’s used to just singing in church. Nick bonds with him about church life. Kelly loves Todd’s rasp. In the end, Todd picks Blake.
Nelson Cade III is a 27-year-old full-time musician. He slays his rendition of Stevie Ray Vaughn’s “Pride and John.” John instantly turns his chair for Nelson, followed by Kelly, Nick, and then Blake. Unfortunately for Nick, John blocks him! Nick admits he’s “jealous” that the other coaches get to fight for Nelson. “You could probably win this competition,” he says. Blade adds, “You’re gonna have a hell of a run on this thing.” Nelson picks his personal hero — John!
Tate Brusa is up next. He’s just 16 years old. He performs a sweet and soulful rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.” Nick turns and then Blake. Nick sees a lot of himself in Tate and even offers the contestant some advice. In the least surprising choice, Tate goes with Nick!