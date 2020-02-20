Olivia is invited to speak at an event and crosses paths with the larger-than-life ‘SHE-E-O’ of a female lifestyle company in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 20 episode of ‘Law & Order: SVU.’

Captain Benson runs into a lot of people on the job and she meets a one-of-a-kind “SHE-E-O” in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the all-new Law & Order: SVU. Olivia shows up at the offices of the female lifestyle company We B Well because she’s speaking at an event. The secretary tells Olivia that Luna Prasada, the “SHE-E-O,” is sorry that she can’t welcome her in person. “She can’t wait to meet you,” the secretary tells Olivia.

As Olivia heads down the hallway, she runs right into Luna. Luna is full of energy and fawns over Olivia. “Let me just say I am so impressed by you,” Luna says to Olivia. Olivia also meets Melanie, the COO of We B Well, but Luna quickly pulls Olivia away. The moment is a little awkward, to say the least. You can feel the tension between Luna and Melanie.

Luna thanks Olivia for coming. She knows that Olivia must be so busy since the #MeToo movement started. “Any time I can raise awareness, I’m just happy for the chance,” Olivia says. Luna quips, “Us girls, we run the world and, in our spare time, we try to fix it too.”

The Feb. 20 episode, titled “Swimming with the Sharks,” will center around the female CEO who claims she was raped. However, her business partner believes the accusation is part of an embezzlement coverup. The episode guest stars Radha Mitchell as Luna and Samantha Mathis as Melanie. Law & Order: SVU is still going strong in season 21. The crime drama is now the longest-running primetime live-action drama. The series stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, and Jamie Gray Hyder. Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.