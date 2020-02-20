Ben Affleck Begs Tom Brady Not To Leave The New England Patriots: ‘It Would Break My Heart’

Ben Affleck, a huge Boston sports fan, admitted that he’d be crushed if Tom Brady were to leave the Patriots during an appearance on ‘Get Up,’ Feb. 18. The actor admitted that he and Matt Damon probed Tom for information about his NFL future!

If you didn’t know, Ben Affleck is a diehard Boston sports fan, having lived in Massachusetts during his childhood. And, when rumors that his beloved New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may sign with another team, Ben took it upon himself to confront the NFL icon, 42. The two have had a close friendship through the years, due in part to Ben’s love for the Patriots.

The Argo actor, 47, discussed all things Tom Brady during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday, February 18, where he also expressed how emotional he’d be if Tom ever left the team.

“I hope he stays. I think he’s fabulous. By the same token, he’s given up a lot of money to play for that franchise over the years that he well deserves,” Ben explained. “The New England Patriots didn’t sacrifice any money winning all those Super Bowls, selling all those tickets, selling all that merchandise. I pray and hope that he stays. It would break my heart if he left.” However, when it’s all said and done, “I would respect the fact… if we wanted to go somewhere for x million dollars for two years, he totally deserves it,” Ben said.

Earlier in the show, Ben revealed that both he and longtime friend Matt Damon, who is also a Boston native, probed Tom via text about his NFL future. With free agency just about a month away, there’s been much speculation about if Tom will resign with the Patriots.

“Me and Matt texted him, ‘What’s the deal? You going or you staying? And this is what we got back: an emoji,” Ben recalled as he gestured his impression of the shrug emoji. “So, I really have no information for you.”

Ben also took time to praise Tom’s character, both on and off the field after he mentioned that he’d recently spent time with the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“It’s always a treat and a joy to see him,” he said, noting that Tom is “a prince and a kind guy and a really sweet, sweet man, and just the greatest football player who has ever lived.”

It was just last month that Tom sent Pats fans into a panic when he posted a cryptic black-and-white photo to Instagram that showed him walking alone through a tunnel onto the football field. Many fans thought that the caption-less snap was an indication that Tom was saying goodbye to Boston, or teasing his retirement.

However, the mysterious post was explained in a Super Bowl LIV ad on February 2. The cryptic photo was part of a Hulu Live Sports commercial starring Tom, in which he also confirmed at the end of the ad that he’s not going anywhere — therefore shutting down the retirement rumors.