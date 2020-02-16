Sophie Turner Covers Up In Baggy Bomber Jacket With Husband Joe Jonas After Reports That She’s Pregnant – See New Pics

Sophie Turner bundled up in an oversized jacket and cozy sweatpants as she strolled through an airport with Joe Jonas, his brother Nick and sister-in-law Priyanka!

Sophie Turner, 23, has yet to personally confirm pregnancy reports — but very well could be hiding a baby bump under those loose clothes! The Game of Thrones actress was casual and comfy as she stepped out at an airport in Milan, Italy on Sunday, Feb. 16! With her hair back in a easy top-knot bun, she rocked an oversized black leather bomber jacket, baggy hoodie and loose fitting sweatpants. She added a pair of sunglasses and a gold watch, opting for a edgy pair of lace-up combat shoes to finish the airplane-ready look. If she is indeed pregnant, the casual outfit is the perfect decoy to offset suspicion!

Husband Joe Jonas, 30, twinned in black as they waltzed into the airport alongside Nick Jonas, 27, and Priyanka Chopra, 37. The group were in Italy for the Jonas Brothers on Friday, Feb. 14 at the Mediolanum Forum, and seemingly enjoyed their time around the northern Italian city. The sighting comes just four days after reports that Sophie is expecting her first child with Joe, whom she married in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards. Joe and Sophie celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together on Feb. 14, and in Joe’s sweet photo, she strategically had her back turned away from the camera!

The Milan sighting comes only two days after the couple enjoyed a day out-and-about in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday, Feb. 13. Sophie once again covered any sign of a potential baby bump in a cozy gray hoodie, black bomber jacket and leggings — perfect for the country’s cool winter temperatures. Sophie looked gorgeous as she appeared make-up free with a casual bun, throwing on her go-to pair of black sunglasses and trendy hoop earrings.

Since news of the pregnancy began making the rounds, a source close to the couple spilled to HollywoodLife that the couple are trying to keep the news low key. “[Sophie and Joe] are keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” the insider gushed, while another added that “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”