Sophie Turner Hides Her Stomach From The Camera In Pic Posted By Joe Jonas After Pregnancy Report

Joe Jonas lovingly captured his wife of nearly nine months, Sophie Turner, in a sweet new snap where the actress appeared to be hiding her stomach amid pregnancy reports!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple and Joe commemorated the occasion with an adorable snap in the early hours of Feb. 14! In the photo, Joe, 30, captured his wife, 23, twirling down a path lined by gorgeous trees. The Game Of Thrones alum conveniently hid her stomach away from the camera, as fans continue to wonder when they will get a glimpse of Sophie’s potentially growing belly!

Joe’s picture comes just one day after the couple were spotted taking a stroll through Zurich, Switzerland. Both were bundled up for the day, with Joe wearing a monochromatic forest green look under a puffy black coat. Sophie, however, decided to sport a few layers, including a gray sweatshirt and black bomber jacket that was conveniently buttoned all the way up, concealing anything underneath.

Fans have been keeping their eyes focused to see whether or not they can catch sight of her baby bump. Sophie’s pregnancy was first reported on Feb. 12, and the young couple was positively thrilled by the news! “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” a source initially shared. Another source revealed that, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Clearly, Sophie has been going to great lengths to shield her potential pregnant belly. So much so that she is completely hiding her stomach from the camera entirely! Joe’s Valentine’s Day post was so charming and romantic, as the young couple celebrate their first holiday together as husband and wife following their May 2019 nuptials and formal June ceremony. Perhaps by this time next year, they could be celebrating with a little one of their own! Fans will have to wait and see what the private couple shares next!