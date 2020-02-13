‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jaicy Elliot Dishes On Taryn’s Surprising Love Confession To Meredith

It’s been a few weeks since Taryn told Meredith she loves her, but we still haven’t seen how it’ll affect their working relationship moving forward. So ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Jaicy Elliot is spilling everything she knows!

It’s not a secret to viewers of Grey’s Anatomy that intern Taryn Helm (Jaicy Elliot) has been harboring a crush on Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) for quite some time. But Meredith, herself, had no idea until Taryn revealed her true feelings during the Jan. 23 episode of the ABC series. And Meredith actually seemed flattered upon hearing the news, which is probably a good indication that it likely won’t cause any drama for them moving forward. “I think Meredith is a little too cool for school to hold onto that [and let it affect their working relationship], because I think she knows that Taryn was inebriated [during her confession],” Jaicy, whose character was in surgery during the reveal, recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Taryn’s definitely embarrassed, but I think it’s more of a she’s going to have to rise her head back on top of the water and keep walking without looking back. I don’t think it changes anything for them based on how Taryn feels about Meredith.”

We still don’t know if anything will come from Taryn’s confession — good or bad — but there’s always the possibility of Taryn finding another love interest beside Meredith. She explained, “It’s always a possibility. Again, on Grey’s, that’s kind of an iconic moment for each character, when they find that person that makes sense for them. I definitely love that idea for Taryn. I can’t really tell you much more, but it’s definitely something that I want to see at this point, and I think everybody’s ready for it. I think saying these words [to Meredith] kind of paves a different kind of conversation for Taryn. So that’s exciting.”

As for what that conversation may be — fans will have to tune in to find out. New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air Thursdays at 9pm on ABC.