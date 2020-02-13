Chris Brown Shares Cute New Pic With His Gorgeous ‘Mini Me’ Daughter Royalty, 5

R&B singer Chris Brown posted the sweetest snap with his adorable ‘mini me’ daughter, Royalty, who wore a designer tracksuit for the photo.

Royalty Brown may only be five years old, but she’s already a fashion icon! The daughter of R&B singer Chris Brown, 30, was pictured in a high-end designer tracksuit while posing for an Instagram photo with her dad on Feb. 12. Chris took to social media on Wednesday to share the sweet snap with his 61 million followers, in which he referred to Royalty as his “mini me”. Aw! In the photo, the youngster rocks a fashionable Burberry fit, including a baby blue jacket and white pants, which were both adorned with the brand’s name in large capital letters. She also wore orange sneakers and pulled her super-long hair into two high pigtails with her hair parted down the middle. Proud dad Chris — who was pictured looking at Royalty adoringly — wore a white sweater and black pants, with white sneakers and a cream beanie. His colorful hair was visible underneath his beanie, and he accessorized with a blingy silver necklace.

Fans were quick to comment on how adorable the father-daughter duo looked. “like father like daughter,” one user commented, while another remarked, “We love a dynamic duo.” Royalty also reposted the photo on her Instagram account with the cheeky caption, “I’m the boss.” Fans loved seeing the five-year-old’s sassy side, with one user writing, “Yes ma’am you are,” while another commented, “tell em babygirl.” Hundreds of other fans left heart eye emojis and fire emojis on the young influencer’s post, which was shared with her 657,000 followers. What a star!

The fun-sized influencer uses the platform to share adorable photos and videos of her wide range of hobbies. Recently, she showed off her yoga moves, but she’s also shared photos of herself riding scooters with friends and preparing for gymnastics practice. But her biggest hobby seems to be turning into a little businesswoman. When Royalty isn’t singing and posting on the ‘gram, she’s promoting everything from Frozen 2 merchandise to bath products to her hundreds of thousands of followers. Not bad! Then again, perhaps if her business pursuits don’t work out, she could follow in her dad’s footsteps with a music career!?

Royalty got one of her first tastes of music industry glamour when Chris brought her as his date on Jan. 26 to the Grammy Awards — and she looked absolutely adorable. She wore a fuzzy off-white jacket and skirt, along with a white blouse featuring a neck bow. She also rocked a bright yellow band-aid on her forehead, but she looked so cute it hardly distracted from her big red carpet moment. She posed alongside her dad like a pro, looking totally at home in front of the cameras. We can’t wait to see what’s next for Royalty!