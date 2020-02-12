The Backstreet Boys got a little too honest while playing a game of ‘Dish In The Dark’ with Andy Cohen on ‘WWHL.’ Nick Carter confessed to experiencing an embarrassing surprise while performing!

The Backstreet Boys played “Never Have I Ever,” with a twist! The lights were dimmed on set of the Feb. 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen!, and each member — Nick Carter, 40, Kevin Richardson, 48, Brian Littrell, 44, AJ McLean, 42, Howie Dorough, 46 — was given a flashlight to participate in a game of “Dish In The Dark.” Host Andy Cohen threw out wild questions, like “Have you ever gotten got caught hooking up in your trailer or green room?” (no one did) and “Have you ever pulled a fan on stage simply because they were hot?” (yes). But Andy asked the most burning question of all: “Have you ever unexpectedly gotten a boner on stage?”

Nick was the only member to bravely shine his flash light. You can discover what else the Backstreet Boys are guilty of in the rest of the clip above! Besides erections, the ’90s heartthrobs also tackled rumors of an alleged Christmas album, in response to a curious fan who called in. “We’re negotiating with our label at this moment,” Nick teased, while Kevin said the holiday album is “one of the only things left on the bucket list that [they’ve] not done.”

The Backstreet Boys appeared on WWHL a day after revealing big news: the five members are embarking on a second North American tour for their 2019 album, DNA. It’ll kick off in Wantagh, NY on July 10 and wrap up in Los Angeles, CA on Oct. 9. There’ll be 45 stops total — hopefully Nick doesn’t have any unpleasant surprises on stage!

North America you knew we’d be coming back again 🧬 We’re so excited to bring the #DNAWorldTour to even more of you guys!! Tickets are on sale this Friday & fan club pre-sale starts tomorrow! Check https://t.co/wR7Soy5NL3 for all the info 🖤 #BSBDNA2020 pic.twitter.com/DSP2ARQYjd — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) February 10, 2020

The Backstreet Boys are still in the midst of a world tour. They’ll be spending a large chunk of February in Mexico, where they have six more concerts scheduled in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara.