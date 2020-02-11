‘This Is Us’ Star Lyric Ross Gushes Over Deja & Malik’s Love Story & Hints At ‘Obstacles’ Ahead

Deja and Malik’s relationship has been one of the highlights of ‘This Is Us’ season 4. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Lyric Ross about what’s next for the characters, Randall and Kevin’s rift, and more.

Deja and Malik are happy and in love. Their relationship sparked at the beginning of This Is Us season 4 and this young love story has continued to blossom. The past two episodes have been part of the new “Big Three” trilogy but Deja and Malik will be back on our screens soon. Lyric Ross told HollywoodLife at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show that we are “definitely going to see” more of Deja and Malik’s relationship this season. “I can’t say anything, but you’re going to see it!” she teased.

The addition of Asante Blackk has been terrific. Lyric and Asante’s chemistry is effortless. Lyric opened up about why she loves their relationship so much. “It’s so realistic,” she said. “It’s not just one of those ordinary love stories that you see on TV or in theaters. It has ups and downs, especially in the midst of young love and falling in love. It’s relatable.”

Deja has been through her fair share of ups and downs but she’s never been in a better place than she is right now. But will it stay that way? “You know what, hopefully, it will last for a good while,” she said. “But we all have things that kind of hit us in a way. She might have some other obstacles coming her way.”

Earlier in the season, This Is Us revealed a new flash-forward where Randall and Kevin are no longer speaking. Lyric couldn’t say much about the situation between the brothers but noted, “Just seeing them go through this situation, it’s a little interesting. Not a lot of people have seen that in a while. I can see how it would affect Beth and the kids.” This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.