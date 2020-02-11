Rebecca Black, 22, Is All Grown Up 9 Years After Viral Hit ‘Friday’ — See Her Transformation

Feb. 11 marks the 9-year anniversary of the ‘Friday’ music video and Rebecca Black posted a heartfelt message about her transformation since its release.

Rebecca Black became a household name when her viral hit “Friday” was released. The music video dropped on Feb. 10, 2011, and the singer took some time to reflect on her 9-year journey on Feb. 10, 2020. When she became famous, Rebecca was just 13 years old. Now she’s 22 and all grown up. However, growing up hasn’t always been easy for her.

She posted on her social media account: “9 years ago today a music video for a song called ‘friday’ was uploaded to the internet. above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13 year old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world. to my 15 year old self who felt like she had nobody to talk to about the depression she faced. to my 17 year old self who would get to school only to get food thrown at her and her friends. to my 19 year old self who had almost every/producer/songwriter tell me they’d never work with me. hell, to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror! i’m trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit. you are not defined by any one choice or thing. time heals and nothing is finite. it’s a process that’s never too late to begin. and so, here we go! this might be a weird thing to post but the honesty feels good if nothing else.”

Rebecca posted two photos along with her message. One was a still from the “Friday” music video and the other is Rebecca today. She was beautiful in 2011 and she’s beautiful now.

Rebecca is still working on music today. Her latest singles include “Anyway,” “Do You,” and “Sweetheart.” In 2018, she appeared as a contestant on The Four: Battle for Stardom.