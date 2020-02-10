Jimin From BTS Debuts New Blue Hair In New Promo Shots & Fans Are Loving It — See Pic

Jimin totally shocked fans when he debuted his brand new blue hair in a slew of promotional photos featuring all of the members of BTS and fans took to social media to talk about the look!

Jimin totally surprised the BTS Army on Feb. 10 when fans caught a glimpse of his brand new hair ‘do! The BTS band member sported electric blue hair in a slew of promotional photos featuring each member of the group — V, Jungkook, SUGA, Jin, J-Hope, and RM. The entire band posed for the dramatic, darkly lit photos. The members wore all black and, as the photos continued to come in, fans saw the dramatic poses and intricate details BTS put together for the photo shoot. The latter images featured the individual portraits of each BTS member, sitting atop a pedestal with feathery wings accompanying them, all of which you can see here.

Suffice it to say, fans were absolutely obsessed with Jimin’s new look! A slew of Army members took to Twitter to share their absolute excitement. One Twitter user tweeted a photo of Jimin and his new look, saying in all capital letters, “I’m not okay!” One fan even exclaimed that they were “living for this,” in reference to Jimin’s hair color. Another devoted Army member was also incredibly thrilled by the new look, tweeting, “JIMIN HAS BLUE HAIR??? I LITERALLY CANNOT TELL IM BLIND BUT I NEED CONFIRMATION.” And fans definitely got the confirmation they needed.

All over social media, the professional images made the rounds and fans were totally into the bold, dark look of the photo shoot and Jimin’s brand new hair. Of course, BTS loves to do everything for their fans, just like their incredible performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26. On music’s biggest night, BTS came together with the likes of Lil Nas X, Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus, and viral sensation Mason Ramsey for a special performance of “Old Town Road.”

During BTS’s incredible moment on the stage, the talented group took Lil Nas X to “Seoul Town Road,” giving their own spin on the Grammy nominated hit, which originally debuted in July 2019! Fans loved the performance so much, and seeing BTS collaborate with other artists was such a treat! With these new promotional photos, the BTS Army is gearing up for exciting news from the group just around the corner and we cannot wait to see what they do next!