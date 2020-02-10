‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s Brian Michael Smith Teases A Possible Romance For Paul This Season: ‘I’m Excited’

The Feb. 10 episode of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ is a big one for Paul. HL got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Brian Michael Smith about what’s in store for his character, including a possible romance.

9-1-1: Lone Star has kicked a brand-new chapter of 9-1-1 and we’ve already fallen in love with the characters. Brian Michael Smith plays Paul Strickland, a transgender male firefighter working for Firehouse 126 who has the gift of keen observation. HollywoodLife talked with Brian about his role in the new hit show and he revealed that episode 5 is going to be a big one for Paul. “Episode 105 is going to go a little deeper into some of Paul’s experiences in a way that I think is really interesting,” Brian told HollywoodLife. “That’s the interesting thing about the show is that it’s such a large, diverse cast. We have 9 series regulars on the show. I feel like the first half of the season is just getting us introduced to the world. Since everyone is a new character and new to Austin, except for Judd, it has been really cool to establish the world and find our spots on the team. I feel like the show and the other characters are kind of tracking at the same time.”

T.K. and Carlos have already hit it off and Tarlos has become the show’s ultimate ‘ship so far. Is a romance coming for Paul? “I told you episode 5 — coming out around Valentine’s,” Brian teased. The Feb. 10 episode that Brian is talking about is titled “Studs.” Enough said.

Brian added that there are “some pretty good moments” in episode 5 that deepen Paul’s storyline. Brian also teased that fans will get some insight into Marjan and Mateo’s background this season as well.

“I’m excited about what they have in store for him as we move along,” Brian continued. “But I love how he came on the scene, and you get to see how what could have been looked at as a defect or something that kind of disqualifies him from being at this job, is actually an asset. I thought that was so brilliant that because of his experience as a trans person, we face a lot of threats and a lot of discrimination, it’s enhanced his ability to be a better firefighter. You know what I mean? I thought that was such a brilliant move to make.” 9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX.