Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson & More Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2020 Oscars

Some of our favorite celebrities arrived at the 2020 Academy Awards looking fabulous on the red carpet & we rounded up the best dressed stars!

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived! The 2020 Academy Awards were filled with jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the evening! Scarlett Johansson, 35, looked absolutely stunning, as usual, when she rocked a sleeveless skintight silver Oscar de la Renta gown with a sheer beaded neckline and a corset bodice that showed off her tiny waist. The rest of the gown flowed out into a slinky satin skirt.

Margot Robbie, 29, looked fabulous at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in this strapless navy vintage Chanel gown with a medallion on the bodice paired with long sheer armbands.

Brie Larson, 30, slayed the carpet in a skintight pink beaded gown with bedazzled embellishments. The form-fitting dress featured a plunging slit on the side of the skirt, revealing her toned legs. A beaded caped jacket added to her gorgeous look.

Another one of our favorite looks came from Kelly Ripa, 49, who slayed in a one-shoulder black Christian Siriano gown with a massive ruffle sleeve and a tight bodice that showed off her fabulous figure.

Penelope Cruz, 45, also opted to wear black when she donned a Chanel Couture gown with a halter neckline a white floral embellishment on the bodice. A gorgeous pearl belt accentuated her tiny waist while the skirt of the gown poofed out at the bottom.

Renee Zellweger, 50, slayed in a one-sleeve white slinky Armani gown that was covered in intricate beading and was skintight, showing off her amazingly toned figure. There were so many other gorgeous celebs on the red carpet and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the best dressed stars!