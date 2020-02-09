Mindy Kaling Stuns In One-Shouldered, Yellow Gown At 2020 Oscars — See Pic

Emmy-nominated actress Mindy Kaling absolutely slayed the 2020 Oscars red carpet in a stunning yellow dress, before taking the stage as a presenter!

The Office writer and actor Mindy Kaling looked ravishing on the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards! The 40-year-old wore a stunning, one-shouldered yellow gown — and she looked like absolute perfection. The dress gathered at her waist and fell to the ground with a short train trailing behind her. Mindy opted for silver accessories, including a dramatic diamond necklace, along with diamond drop earrings and a stunning ring. The actor’s makeup looked flawless as she stuck to neutral tones, including a dark brown lip and black eyeliner. Mindy’s hair also looked incredible! She opted for a simple style, parting her hair on the left and allowing it to fall effortlessly behind her shoulders. Love! In an interview on the Oscars red carpet, Mindy told Ryan Seacrest she had a security detail following her, to make sure nothing happens to her incredible jewelry, “I cannot lose this necklace,” she laughed. Sounds like the plot of Ocean’s 8!

Mindy is set to present an award at the 2020 Oscars ceremony alongside of roster of A-listers and Hollywood favorites including Tom Hanks, Chris Rock, Timothée Chalamet, Shia LaBeouf, Jane Fonda, Brie Larson, and Natalie Portman. The Oceans 8 star’s appearance at the 2018, and 2019 Oscars made headlines as she walked the red carpet of the Vanity Fair After Party with her ex-boyfriend-turned-best friend B.J. Novak, 40. The pair starred as Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard in the NBC comedy The Office, and also worked behind the scenes as writers on the show. The on-air couple famously dated in real-life, but long-since breaking up, the duo have remained super close — B.J. is even the godfather of Mindy’s daughter, Katherine Kaling!

Since giving birth in Dec. 2017, the Emmy-nominated actress has been slaying the red carpet — so it’s no surprise she looks fabulous at the 2020 Oscars. Less than six months after welcoming her daughter, Mindy hit the 2018 Met Gala red carpet in an iridescent white cap-sleeve dress that featured a train. She paired the regal look with navy gloves and a massive gold crown with giant blue gems. Bow down to the queen!

For the second year in a row, the host of the Oscars will be — nobody. The 2019 Oscars went host-less after comedian Kevin Hart dropped out following a series of controversial decade-old tweets, and the Academy are hoping to reproduce that success this year with big musical numbers and A-list presenters.