Jessica Simpson’s 3 Kids Support Her At Book Signing After She Drops Bombshell Memoir — Cute Pic

Cheering you on! Jessica Simpson’s three children were all smiles at her latest book signing in New York City.

The party of five has arrived! Jessica Simpson, 39, her husband Eric Johnson, 40, and their three kids Maxwell, 7, Ace, 6, and Birdie Mae, 10 Months, cozied up to one another at a Barnes & Noble in New York City on Tuesday, February 4. They were there to support the “Irresistible” singer who was promoting her memoir Open Book that came out the same day. Jessica kept it fabulously simple in an all-black outfit with her signature blonde hair cascading down both sides of her shoulders. Her eldest Maxwell scored some major fashion points that evening as she sported a stunning orange and blue jacket over an animal print top, black tights and black shoes with gold embellishments. Their only son Ace looked cool, calm and collected in a khaki jacket, printed shirt, grey pants and some seriously awesome shoes. Don’t forget about Birdie though! Their baby girl looked as adorable as can be in an animal-print dress and red shoes for her big night out.

Jessica has been the name on everybody’s lips due to her jaw-dropping confessions in her shocking memoir. A big portion dives into the downfall of her relationship with ex-husband Nick Lachey, 46, who she divorced in June 2006 after almost four years of marriage. She revealed that the 98 Degrees boy band member begged her not to leave him after she publicly announced that they had split. “He tried talking to my parents, getting them to rethink things, but I asked them to leave,” Jessica admitted. “This was my decision.”

Things got even juicier when she admitted to having an “emotional affair” with her Dukes of Hazzard costar Johnny Knoxville, 48, while she was still married to Nick. “I immediately felt something I didn’t understand, something literally attracting me to him,” she admitted in her book. “He was magnetic and just so charming.”

Nick broke his silence about it all on February 1 in Miami, saying, “Well, no, I have not read a single word.” He then brought his wife Vanessa Lachey, 39, into the conversation. “Both of us have not read the book, and no, she did not reach out before it was published.”