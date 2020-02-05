Still obsessing over Davia’s song in the ‘Good Trouble’ winter premiere? Well, you’re in luck. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting the full music video of Davia’s song ‘Fat B*tch.’

Okay, this song needs to be on every girl’s playlist. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting the full music video of Davia’s empowering song “Fat B*tch.” Good Trouble fans got their first taste of the song in the winter premiere episode. Gael (Tommy Martinez) helps Davia (Emma Hunton) out by shooting a music video and it’s amazing. Thanks to Freeform, now it’s a complete music video with lyrics from Emma! Can we just take a moment to admire Emma’s incredible vocals? Slay, girl. All day, every day.

This music video is the body positivity message we need right now. Davia enlists Gael to film her clapback video for the ‘Gram. Without a doubt, this is THE clapback music video of 2020. Davia’s confidence is infectious. After the performance is over, Gael is freaking out. “I think you just unleashed my inner fat b*tch,” he says to her. Davia quips, “You’re welcome.” Davia also had an epic dance session to Lizzo’s “Soulmate” during the episode. Basically, the winter premiere was perfect from start to finish.

Once the episode aired, Emma tweeted: “I’ve been stressing about keeping that scene a secret for months. Now it’s out there for everyone to see! I’m so happy I don’t have to keep that a secret anymore! Hahaha #goodtrouble.” The love from Good Trouble fans about “Fat B*tch” has been truly amazing.

I’ve been stressing about keeping that scene a secret for months. Now it’s out there for everyone to see! I’m so happy I don’t have to keep that a secret anymore! Hahaha #goodtrouble — Emma Hunton (@EmmaHunton) January 16, 2020

The synopsis for the Feb. 5 episode of the hit Freeform series reads: “Callie makes a difficult decision after the Anwei International case goes forward. Mariana struggles with her feelings for Evan while Raj bonds with her new roommate Isabella. Alice’s relationship with Joey is put in jeopardy.” Good Trouble season 2 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Freeform.