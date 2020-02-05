Chris Brown Paints Mural Of Kobe Bryant As Tribute To Late NBA Legend — See Pic

The R&B singer loves showing his artistic side, and has painted a mural of the late Kobe Bryant on the outside wall of his LA house.

Chris Brown is no stranger to getting artistic, and he’s shown off his talents with an incredible tribute to NBA star Kobe Bryant. The 30-year-old loves to spray paint, and upon learning about the tragic death of the Lakers legend, decided to commemorate him with a mural on the outside wall of his Los Angeles home. Chris first took to Instagram on Jan. 29 to share the initial look at his tribute to Kobe. The singer painted Kobe’s face in incredible detail, using only black, purple, and yellow paint. He captioned the snap, “WORK IN PROGRESS!!! WE LOVE YOU KING,” with the red heart and the praying hands emojis. One week later, he proved that the artwork certainly was a “work in progress” as he continued adding to the mural.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, which he captioned “ONE DAY AT A TIME” on Feb. 4, Chris shared a progress picture with his followers, showing the new additions to the artwork. The wall-sized mural includes a massive purple mamba coming out of the left size of Kobe’s face, showing off its threatening fangs. He has also begun painting two full-length images of Kobe, showing him dribbling and dunking a basketball while wearing his Lakers jersey. The snap shows a very focused Chris at work, standing on a yellow and green ladder while wearing white sneakers, baggy blue jeans, a Balenciaga jacket, and fluorescent yellow beanie.

This isn’t the first time Chris Brown’s artistic talent made headlines! Back in 2015, the “No Guidance” singer put his skills to good use when he painted Tyga‘s son King Cairo‘s bedroom. He made a special appearance on his good friend’s reality show, Kingin’ With Tyga, in which he was filmed giving his godson’s room a makeover. In the clip, Chris is seen using his talents to spray paint a panda and a lion for little King Cairo, who gets in on the action and winds up spray painting his godfather’s sweatpants by accident. Chris clearly adores his godson, and looking after King Cairo must have been great practice now he’s a father-of-two!

PICTURE: Chris Brown painting his Kobe Bryant mural today at his home. #RIPKobeBryant pic.twitter.com/VE4tOOUwZa — Chris Brown News🎈 (fan page) (@CBENEWSSS) February 4, 2020

The R&B singer took to Instagram on Feb. 3 to share a pic of his two-month-old son Aeko Brown with mom Ammika Harris, 26. The proud dad posted a portrait of Ammika, without a top, hugging Aeko close to her chest. It was a beautiful moment shared between mother and son! He also loves sharing pics with his daughter Royalty, 5, whom he shares with his ex Nia Guzman. Royalty was even his plus-one to the 2020 Grammy Awards! The father-daughter duo adorably posed on the red carpet at the Staples Center on Jan. 26, and you could just tell that Chris loves being a dad.