And the BAFTA for Most Stylish guest at an afterparty is…Rihanna! With rumors of a possible romance with A$AP Rocky swirling, the ‘Work’ singer was spotted partying until dawn at a post-BAFTA bash.

Can someone give Rihanna a BAFTA – just because? The 31-year-old fashion and music icon wasn’t nominated in any of the categories of the 73rd British Academy Film Awards, but that didn’t stop her from enjoying the afterparties. Clearly, she had a good time, because Rihanna was seen leaving a BAFTA afterparty at The Chiltern Firehouse in London at 6:30 am (local time) on Feb. 2. With her hair up in braids, Rihanna wore a silky, black outfit the color of night. The bright-red lipstick shone brighter than the imminent sunrise. It’s unknown if Rihanna – who split from Hassan Jameel in January – had a date for the evening.

Speaking of which, Rihanna has been spending some time with A$AP Rocky as of late. Shortly after her split from Hassan, she was seen hanging with her longtime friend – and rumored former flame – at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City. The couple was seen having a blast, laughing and smiling while seated in the audience. They were also seen holding fake money in honor of Yams Day, a celebration of A$AP Mob founder Steven Rodriguez – aka A$AP Yams – who passed away in 2015. While this public outing sparked another round of romance rumors, fans should hold off before they start thinking Rocky and Rihanna are a couple.

“They aren’t dating,” a source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Rihanna is too busy “getting over Hassan” to consider another relationship. As for Rocky, he and Rihanna are “good friends” and nothing more, according to the source. “They have met up many times over the past year to hang out, but suddenly, people are paying attention and looking to turn it into something more. They have a long history of hanging out and are very good friends and will continue to be.”

As to what caused Rihanna and Hassan, 31, to end their 3-year relationship, a source told HollywoodLife that Hassan was struggling with Rihanna’s “image.” The billionaire scion, whose family owns the distribution company for Toyota Motors in Saudi Arabia, was feeling “pressure…to have a more traditional and reserved relationship” with Rihanna. His family, according to the source, thought Rihanna was “stunningly beautiful,” but wanted her to be “more tame, reserved and demure.” Yeah, that’s not going to happen, as evident by the pictures of her leaving the club around breakfast time.