Dog The Bounty Hunter Is ‘Missing’ Beth Chapman In Throwback Pic Amidst Moon Angell Romance

Dog the Bounty Hunter is still in mourning. The reality star took to his Instagram account to share a tender throwback snap with his late wife, Beth Chapman, sharing he ‘sure missed’ her on Feb. 2.

Duane “Dog” Chapman, is still thinking of his dearly beloved wife, Beth Chapman, following her death on June 26, 2019. The Dog’s Most Wanted star, 66, took to his personal Instagram account on Feb. 2 to share an endearing, candid image of the couple during happier days. In the picture, Dog and Beth appear to be on a sound stage either for a photo shoot or to prepare for their on screen moment. Dog lovingly took his wife’s hands in his, as the pair went in for a sweet smooch. It was such an endearing moment, and Dog captioned the image by writing, “I sure miss you today!!” Of course, Dog has come a long way since the darker days after his wife’s passing.

In a clip from today’s, Feb. 3, episode of Dr. Oz, the reality TV star sat down with host Dr. Mehmet Oz to confront the depression he fell into after Beth’s passing. “I couldn’t stop crying,” Dog shared with the concerned host, who later asked Dog if he had planned to take his own life. When Dog answered in the affirmative he explained, “I wasn’t going to commit suicide with a gun, or something. I was going to take a lot of pills,” he confessed. “Beth left all her big pills…so I thought I just need one drink of water…” Soon, Dog started to show signs of breaking down. But someone pulled him out of his depression.

Dog credited his rumored new love, Moon Angell, for helping him out of his bleak state of mind. Moon, a long time assistant and confidant to the Chapman family, explained that she wanted to get Dog “back on the show and get busy again.” But their closeness gave way to a relationship far more intimate. In the same episode, Dog shockingly asked Moon to marry him, leaving everyone stunned. The proposal came after Dog’s daughters, Lyssa and Cecily Chapman, attacked Moon on Twitter for “moving in on” Dog following Beth’s death. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before.” Moon had even moved her clothing into Beth’s closet.

There still has yet to be confirmation as to whether or not Moon accepted Dog’s proposal, although it doesn’t appear that there will be wedding bells anytime soon. In the past, Dog shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that he wasn’t planning on walking down the aisle again. “I will never get remarried. I promised Beth I would never get remarried.” Fans will have to wait and see how this saga continues to unfold, as the new episode of Dr. Oz debuts today on Feb. 3 at 1 pm on FOX.