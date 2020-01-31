Dog The Bounty Hunter Insists Moon Angell Saved Him From Committing Suicide After Wife Beth’s Death

Dog the Bounty Hunter ‘couldn’t stop crying’ following the death of his beloved wife, Beth Chapman, and considered suicide as a result of his loss, until Moon Angell pulled him out of his depression.

Duane “Dog” Chapman revealed a completely raw, emotionally fraught part of himself when he appeared on the Feb. 3 episode of Dr. Oz. The Dog Most Wanted star, 66, confessed that his late wife, Beth Chapman‘s, death in June 2019 completely rattled his world. As a result, he began to consider taking his own life. “I couldn’t stop crying,” Dog shared with host Dr. Mehmet Oz. But Dog’s tears turned into something far more fragile. “I’m Apache,” he continued. “I wasn’t going to commit suicide with a gun, or something. I was going to take a lot of pills,” he confessed. “Beth left all her big pills…so I thought I just need one drink of water…” Soon, Dog started to show signs of breaking down.

With his voice shaking and tears forming in his eyes, Dr. Oz blatantly asked a distraught Dog, “You were going to commit suicide?” To which Dog responded, without hesitation, “Oh yeah.” Fortunately, something stopped Dog from taking his own life. Motioning to Moon Angell, who sat next to him in support, Dog shared, “Well she’s pretty rough, this one,” a twinge of a smile on his face. “I say brutally honest,” Moon interjected. Dog confirmed the sentiment, adding that he found Moon “brutal” at times. But the close confidant of Dog did say that her mission was to have Dog “get back on the show and get busy again.” And there may be a lot on Dog’s plate in the near future.

During the latter half of the episode, Dog dropped a bombshell onto the Dr. Oz stage when he asked Moon to marry him! In the promotional clip for the show, everyone was shocked. Dr. Oz, Moon, Dog, we’re sure even the audience who was entirely off camera had their jaws hit the floor! Reportedly, however, Dog is not currently engaged. Were the rumors true, though, it wouldn’t exactly sit well with Dog’s daughters.

Both Lyssa Chapman, 32, and Cecily Chapman, have attacked Moon multiple times on Twitter, accusing the family’s longtime assistant and friend of moving into Dog’s house only one month after Beth’s passing. “You’re disgusting woman,” Lyssa tweeted at Moon on Jan. 6. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before.”

The history the Chapman’s have with Moon goes far back. Moon has been associated with the Chapman family for roughly 30 years and even served as the maid of honor at Beth and Dog’s 2006 wedding. What’s more, Lyssa has claimed that Moon dated one of her brothers, though she did not name which one; Dog has seven sons. The proposal comes as quite the shock, since Dog told HollywoodLife in September 2019 that he would never remarry again after Beth. “There will never be another Mrs. Dog, but that doesn’t mean I have to be so sad.”

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s episode of Dr. Oz airs February 3.