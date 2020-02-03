‘VPR’ Star Brittany Cartwright Reveals If She Thinks Kristen, Stassi, & Katie Can Rekindle Friendship

Brittany Cartwright isn’t choosing sides when it comes to the fallout of Stassi, Kristen, and Katie, but the ‘VPR’ star is determined for her BFFs to make up!

Brittany Cartwright is caught in the middle of her best friends’ falling out. But the Vanderpump Rules star is determined to get things back on track for Kristen Doute, 36, Stassi Schroeder, 31, and Katie Maloney-Schwartz, 33. Fans of the hit Bravo show have witnessed the feud between the self-described Witches of Weho this season as their once cherished friendship appears to have completely disappeared, in particular between Kristen & Stassi.

“Brittany would love to see Kristen, Stassi and Katie repair their friendship and all get along the way they used to,” a source dished EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Brittany has a heart of gold and all she ever wants is for everyone to get along. Brittany believes it can happen again, but she knows they have a lot of history and there’s been so much drama that’s gone down that it would take a lot of work.”Fans have seen Kristen’s friendship grow apart from Stassi and Katie due to her complicated relationship after splitting from on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Carter in Sept. 2019.

“Brittany’s not sure if they would all be willing to put in that work by talking through things again and trying to work on their friendship,” the insider added. “She has tried to help mediate things between them, but at the end of the day they’re all such strong personalities and have gone through so much together that she realizes this is something they have to work out on their own.”

As we reported earlier, Stassi is “not trying to force” a friendship with Kristen at the moment. “Kristen is still not speaking with Katie and Stassi,” another source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife on Jan. 9. “Stassi is very focused on herself right now and Beau (Clark), period. She would like to get to a place with Kristen where they get along but right now that isn’t happening and she’s not trying to force it. Stassi was sad through most of filming and isn’t going to allow herself emotionally to be there again. It’s a happy time for her right now.”