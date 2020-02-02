Super Bowl 54: How To Watch The Chiefs Vs. 49ers, When’s Kickoff & More Info

Super Bowl LIV is almost here and we’ve got all the details you need to make sure you don’t miss one exciting moment of the big championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

The U.S. is gearing up for Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers and we’ve got everything you need to know to not miss a single moment of the event! As always, the game between the two impressive teams will be the main highlight of the sports special but there’s a lot more exciting moments set to be featured as well, including the National Anthem, the halftime show, and more! Let’s break it all down right here:

What is the Super Bowl & where will it take place? The Chiefs and the 49ers will be playing against each other in the biggest football championship of the year at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Sunday, Feb. 2. It’s the 11th time the Miami metropolitan area will host a Super Bowl, which is the most of any other city in the history of the event. The last time the Super Bowl took place in Miami was in 2010, when the New Orleans Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts with a final score of 31-17.

How can you watch the Super Bowl? The game will be televised on FOX and live streamed on the FOX Sports App. There will also be live coverage of the game and the highly anticipated commercials on NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk. Kick off time is expected to start at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who is singing the National Anthem? Demi Lovato will be starting things off with a rendition of the traditional “Star Spangled Banner”.

Who is performing in the halftime show? Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be taking the stage to put on what’s sure to be an amazing show in the middle of the game. This is the first Super Bowl halftime show since rapper Jay-Z‘s company Roc Nation struck a deal with the NFL to be in charge of “the league’s endeavors in music and entertainment.”

How could this Super Bowl make history? The San Francisco 49ers coach, Kyle Shanahan, 40, has only been head coach for the team for four seasons so if the 49ers win, it will be his first-ever championship victory, which will also make him the third-youngest coach to ever win a Super Bowl.

What about the commercials? It will be a year of celeb-filled ads with many faces you may recognize from the past and present. Some of the stars expected to appear in Super Bowl 54 commercials include Molly Ringwald, Post Malone, MC Hammer, Sam Elliott, Lil Nas X, Rachel Dratch, David Ortiz, Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Jimmy Fallon, John Cena and more!