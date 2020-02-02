Katie Holmes, 41, Is All Smiles During Her Fun Day Out With Daughter Suri, 13, In New York City

Proud mom Katie Holmes took her mini-me Suri Cruise out for the day in New York City and the pair totally looked like twins.

Wow! We can’t believe how much Suri Cruise has grown up! Doting mom Katie Holmes, 41, was spotted braving the winter chill in New York City with her 13-year-old daughter on Feb. 1. The tight-knit mother-daughter duo looked like twins as they stepped out in Manhattan wearing puffer jackets and sneakers. Suri rocked a light blue puffer, paired with bright pink “Fire Island” sweatpants and blue sneakers. She carried a pink backpack and a tote bag from McNally Jackson Books, slicking her hair back into a casual, high ponytail. Her mom Katie wore a black puffer with black tights and a light wash denim blouse underneath. She pulled her hair back into a messy bun and paired the look with sneakers and oversized sunglasses.

Katie is often spotted with her mini-me, running errands in The Big Apple or enjoying a relaxing day out! She did an incredible job keeping Suri out of the spotlight while she was growing up, after her high-profile divorce from ex-husband Tom Cruise, 57, made the pair one of the most talked about couples in the world! And while Suri matured, her mom admitted that she felt like she grew up along with her. “I was happy to become a mom in my 20s,” Katie revealed to Elle UK for their December 2019 cover story. “It’s been nice that our ages fit. How do I put this?” she pondered to herself. “Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”

As they’ve matured together, though, Katie and her only daughter’s style began to mesh too! The two live in New York City, and Katie revealed that she really wanted to create a “soft and cozy” place for the pair to unwind at the end of the day, and imbued every inch of their apartment with that inspiration. “I have a lot of pictures,” Katie shared of her and Suri’s home. “I like vintage art from flea markets. Because we’re in New York, I want our apartment to be very cozy and soft — the city around us is so intense and hard. So that’s our style. And a lot of colors.” Sounds like an incredible NYC haven!

Katie and Suri are one of our all-time favorite mother-daughter duos. The down-to-earth pair serve some serious style inspiration, and we can’t believe how much Suri looks more and more like her mom every day. We can’t wait to see more of them in 2020!