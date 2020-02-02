The Rock and Oprah may not be on the 2020 primary ballots, but they’re definitely running mates! The celebs made the announcement during their epic Weight Watchers Super Bowl ad.

They both swore they wouldn’t campaign for president in the 2020 election, but Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have a big announcement: they’re running mates! Okay, they haven’t actually changed their minds about entering politics, so don’t expect to see their names on the ballot at the Iowa Caucus tomorrow. They’re just the stars of the new Weight Watchers Super Bowl LIV commercial, where they’re literally running mates. In the hilarious, all-too brief commercial, The Rock joins Oprah while she’s busy in the gym.

“Hey Oprah? I’m running, you’re running. You thinking what I’m thinking?” he asks the talk show icon as she jobs on the treadmill. “I’m in!” she responds, with a sly smile. They fist bump, and the commercial fades out with The Rock saying, “2020 vision in focus.” “Woo! 2020!” Oprah yells. Okay, that was slick. If you were following politics at all within the last two years, some diehard fans have called for both celebrities to run for president against Donald Trump in 2020. They’ve both declined, repeatedly. This is their tongue in cheek response to the rampant rumors that they were secretly prepping campaigns.

Oprah, a Weight Watchers ambassador posted the commercial on Twitter, adding a message to it: “Yes, @therock and I are running together…for wellness! Now we need to know who’s your running mate! Tag your wellness partner in a photo with the hashtag #RunningMates to join the Campaign for Wellness & visit http://WW.com/Oprah for details. It’s #WellnessThatWorks!”

The Oprah 2020 rumors started after she gave an incredible speech at the 2018 Golden Globes while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award. In her speech, Oprah called for an end to sexism in Hollywood, evoked the memory of civil rights leaders like Rosa Parks and Recy Taylor, and dedicated the prestigious award to victims of sexual violence. While her longtime partner Stedman Graham said that Oprah would “absolutely” consider running for president, she made it very clear that she had no desire to do so.