Nicki Minaj Sizzles Next To Husband Kenneth Petty In A Skintight Green & Blue Outfit

Talk about Miami heat! Nicki Minaj absolutely sizzled in a skintight outfit, leaving little to the imagination ahead of a nightclub appearance.

Nicki Minaj is certainly making the most of the Miami sunshine! The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram on Feb. 1 to share a sizzling snap in a skintight green and blue outfit. She wore a lime green off-the-shoulder top with long sleeves made of feathers. She paired the low-cut top with a short pencil skirt and royal blue pumps. Nicki kept her accessories simple, opting for an anklet on her left foot and, of course, showing off the massive rock on her left hand by posing with her hand on her hip. As per usual, the rapper’s nails were extremely long and bedazzled — and we’re so here for it.

Not only did Nicki’s outfit and accessories match, but her green hair with a blue streak in the front, also matched her outfit down to the shade. The singer wore a bright pink lipstick and dark eyeliner, with a pretty peach blush. She also posted a snap with hubby Kenneth Petty. In the Instagram photo, Nicki’s beau is standing to her left, looking at her and biting his lip. He wears a black and blue tie-dye style sweater with black pants featuring numerous zippers, and blue Nike sneakers. He accessorized with a huge gold chain and matching watch. Talk about bling!

Nicki was in Miami for performances and appearances ahead of the Super Bowl 54 — this time at the nightclub Wynwood Factory. She took to her Instagram stories to share a video showing her green outfit in closer detail. She also shared a series of videos from inside the club where she was hanging out with friends, and captioned the clips “love” with a black heart emoji. Even though Nicki tweeted in September that she had “decided to retire & have my family,” she made her return to the spotlight on Jan. 29, kicking off her comeback at Mr. Jones’ in Miami. She also had a guest appearance on Meghan Trainor’s new album, Treat Myself which dropped in January.

We’re so glad that Nicki hasn’t completely gone into retirement! If her appearances in Miami are any indication, we’ll surely be seeing more of her in 2020!