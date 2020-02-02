‘Mulan’ is on a mission come March 27! The trailer for the new film released on Super Bowl Sunday and Yifei Liu brings China’s legendary warrior to life. She dodges swords and jumps over mountains in the new preview!

Mulan comes to life in the official action-packed, dramatic trailer, which dropped during Super Bowl LIV on February 2. Yifei Liu is brilliant as Mulan in Disney’s live-action feature film. She’s powerful, brave and beautiful as the maid turned warrior who goes on to become one of China’s most prominent soldiers.

Mulan keeps her promise to protect her country in the new trailer for the action-packed film. She throws herself into battle and debuts her combat moves and super strength. Hua Mulan, dressed in red and silver armor, as she runs up mountains and across walls and leaps through the air on a horse. Disney released a full trailer for the movie right after the Super Bowl spot aired.

In the first trailer — released in December 2019, followed by the July 2019 first teaser — Mulan vows to keep her loved ones safe. “Loyal, brave, and true. It is my duty to protect my family,” she says to her father after he asks her if she is up to the challenge. “I will bring honor to us all,” she says.

Mulan, which is based on the narrative poem The Ballad of Mulan tells the story of a fearless young woman who risks it all to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. She steps up to take the place of her ailing father when the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders. Hua Mulan then disguises as a man, Hua Jun, for an epic journey for the love of her country.

The Niki Caro-directed film also stars Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, Gong Li as Xianniang, and Jet Li as the Emperor.

The forthcoming film is the live-action adaptation of the 1998 animated movie. Mulan, which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Music Score, hits theaters on March 27, 2020.