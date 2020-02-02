Hunters, assemble. Amazon dropped an all-new trailer for their upcoming series ‘Hunters’ during the Super Bowl, featuring Al Pacino leading a team of Nazi hunters in America.

“They are among us. They are communicating and they have plans to attack, so the time to attack is now,” Meyer Offerman, played by Al Pacino says in the Hunters Super Bowl trailer. Meyer is the leader of the Hunters. They have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us in 1970s America and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. Meyer and his team, which includes Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman), set out on a journey to bring the Nazis to justice and prevent their new genocidal plans from going into effect.

“We must send a message: not again,” Meyer tells his team. Welcome to the hunt.” The Hunters don’t hold back either. This quest is going to get very, very bloody. The series also stars Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin.

The show is Al’s first-ever series regular role in a TV series. He previous won an Emmy for his role in the miniseries Angels in America. The Oscar winner revealed why he decided to do a TV series this far into his long and illustrious career. “There’s a kind of an originality in this show and it’s somewhat eccentric,” Al said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “All of a sudden you’ll see it from certain angles. It isn’t just that dead, dry thing. There are a lot of elements in it that catch you off guard [and you] can’t believe it really. That’s part of the interest. It holds your interest because you never know when a joke is going to come. Sometimes there’s a joke. That was what really appealed to me when I read it… there was this element of things are not what they seem kind of thing.”

Hunters will be available on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories on February 21, 2020. The first season will consist of 10 episodes.