BAFTAs Red Carpet 2020: See Pics of Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie & More

Some of our favorite celebrities walked the red carpet across the pond at the BAFTAs in London on Feb. 2! These are a few of the best looks!

The biggest names in entertainment hit the red carpet at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTAs! On Feb. 2, 2020, stars walked on the carpet, showing off their beautiful outfits, ahead of the ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It’s no surprise that red carpet mainstay Scarlett Johansson absolutely slayed the BAFTAs red carpet in a gorgeous pink gown. The dress featured sequin-like embellishments with a structured, plunging neckline and a train made of feathers! The stunning dress also features a split along her left leg and cut-outs which showed off the actors tattoo on her right ribcage. Aussie actress Margot Robbie was an absolute vision in a black dress with a peplum-style overlay! The simple, yet ultra-flattering gown featured a lace shawl which fell below the actor’s shoulders.

The Royal Family’s William and Kate also walked the red carpet amid their highly publicized family drama. Nevertheless, Kate looked radiant in a white gown with a sweetheart neckline, covered in gold embellishments. She finished the look with glittering gold shoes, alongside Will who wore a traditional black tux. Little Women actress Florence Pugh stunned in a little black dress with a hot pink cape which featured puffy sleeves and an extravagant train. She completed the look with sky-high black pumps and a silver diamond necklace.

Despite conflicting with the Super Bowl, some of Hollywood’s biggest names have hopped across the pond to attend the 73rd annual BAFTA Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The ceremony will be helmed by first-time host Graham Norton, the popular British television personality.

A slew of American actors have been nominated this year: Brad Pitt is a frontrunner for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood while Renee Zellweger is also expected to pick up an award for her turn in Judy. She is up against Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Scarlett Johansson(Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell) in the Best Actress category. Scarlett is also up for Best Supporting Actress for her heartbreaking performance in Jojo Rabbit. Her rivals in that race will all be in attendance: Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and double nominee Margot Robbie (Bombshell, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

The roster of presenters include Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, The Crown actors Olivia Colman and Vanessa Kirby, Aussie actress Rebel Wilson, and Taylor Swift‘s beau Joe Alwyn. No word yet on whether Taylor will attend the ceremony or the afterparty — last year she skipped the red carpet, but was spotted with her London Boy at the after party.