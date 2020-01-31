Taylor Swift Fans Spot Her Wearing A Ring On Her Engagement Hand In ‘Miss Americana’ Film — See Pic

Is Taylor Swift secretly engaged? The singer has sparked rumors after wearing a giant diamond ring in her new Netflix documentary ‘Miss Americana’.

Taylor Swift has the rumor mill running rampant, after wearing a diamond ring on her engagement hand in the new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the 30-year-old with a giant sparkling ring on her left hand ring finger in footage from the doc, which dropped on Jan. 31. Taylor has been dating her London Boy Joe Alwyn for three years — but could the couple be engaged? Taylor tells Joe she loves him at one point in the documentary, and fans are debating whether or not the famously private couple could be heading down the aisle.

The massive rock was spotted during a scene where Taylor talks about breaking her silence on politics, and her disapproval of Tennessee Republican Senator-elect Marsha Blackburn. After staying silent during the 2016 election, in fear that speaking out would tarnish her career the way it did the Dixie Chicks when they protested George W. Bush, Taylor gets emotional as she talks to her mother, Andrea, her father, Scott, and two other male members of her team. “I want to be on the right side of history,” she says, before lifting up her left hand and revealing the diamond on her ring finger. Miss Americana director Lana Wilson was asked about the rock in question at the flick’s Sundance Film Festival premiere, and remained tight-lipped, “Whoa. I’m going to have to revisit that scene,” she told InStyle. HollywoodLife reached out to Taylor for comment, but at the time of publication had not received a response.

Fans are divided over the clip which shows Taylor wearing the ring. Twitter user @spooplord13 posted a screen-grab from the Netflix documentary with the caption, “Is that a plaster on your hand or are you putting paper ring right in front of our faces? Engaged or cat injury? Things the fandom must know,” the fan wrote. Some Swifties are taking the rumors with a grain of salt. Twitter user @jax_max joked, “She’ll probably be engaged, married, divorced & had 2 kids before we find out,” referring to Taylor’s notoriously private personal life. Another user, @princessshaeroy, doubts T-Swift is actually engaged, “I don’t believe Taylor Swift is engaged I think she would let her fans know,” the user wrote on Twitter.

@taylorswift13 is that a plaster on your hand or are you putting paper ring right Infront of our faces? Engaged or cat injury? Things the fandom must know.#cats #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/aVuxZUdTQ4 — Evaaaah (@spooplord13) January 25, 2020

Although there’s no mention of an engagement during the documentary, Taylor does make a rare statement about starting a family. “There’s part of me that feels like I’m 57 years old, but there’s part of me that’s definitely not ready to have kids and definitely not ready for all that grown up stuff,” she says. “I kind of don’t really have the luxury of figuring stuff out, though, because my life is planned two years ahead of time. Literally, in two months, they’ll come at me with dates for the next tour.”

It’s clear Taylor and Joe are in an extremely happy relationship. While discussing her 2016 drama with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Taylor opens up about how she fell for the British actor. “I felt alone, I felt really bitter,” she explains. “I felt sort of like a wounded animal lashing out. I figured I had to reset everything. I had to reconstruct an entire belief system for my own personal sanity. I also was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life.” She adds that she and Joe “decided together” that their relationship would be private. “Even though it was [a] really horrible [time], I was happy,” she gushes. “But i wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just…happy.” We love seeing Taylor this happy, and can’t wait to find out if she’s walking down the aisle with her beau!