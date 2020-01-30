LeBron James Honors Kobe Bryant After His Death With Mamba Tattoo — See Pic Of The Ink

LeBron James is making sure he never forgets his lost big brother Kobe Bryant. He got a tattoo in the late Lakers legend’s memory that honors his nickname, Black mamba.

LeBron James was so devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash that he broke down in tears when he got the news. Now he’s found a way to keep the late Lakers legend alive by getting a tattoo honoring his pal. The ink is on his left thigh and appears to be a Black mamba, the fast moving snake that became Kobe’s nickname. Underneath it apparently reads “Kobe 4 Life,” though it’s hard to see through the plastic. It’s so new that it was still covered in tape while he worked out with the team at their El Segundo, CA training facility on Jan. 30.

