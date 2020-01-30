See Pic
Hollywood Life

LeBron James Honors Kobe Bryant After His Death With Mamba Tattoo — See Pic Of The Ink

AP
KOBE BRYANT With a large flag as a backdrop, Kobe Bryant dunks the ball at his Lower Merion, Pa. high school gym during a practice . The 6-foot 6 suburban Philadelphia phenom can play for any college in the nation or he may jump right from high school to pro basketball KOBE'S QUANDARY, LOWER MERION, USA
Newly-acquired Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant walks downcourt during a summer league game against the Detroit Pistons in Long Beach, Calif., on Kobe Bryant, Long Beach, USA
Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Laine OPENING OF MADRES RESTAURANT OWNED BY JENNIFER LOPEZ, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 12 APR 2002
BRYANT Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant reacts to a three-point shot during the fourth quarter of Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in Los Angeles TIMBERWOLVES LAKERS, LOS ANGELES, USA View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

LeBron James is making sure he never forgets his lost big brother Kobe Bryant. He got a tattoo in the late Lakers legend’s memory that honors his nickname, Black mamba.

LeBron James was so devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash that he broke down in tears when he got the news. Now he’s found a way to keep the late Lakers legend alive by getting a tattoo honoring his pal. The ink is on his left thigh and appears to be a Black mamba, the fast moving snake that became Kobe’s nickname. Underneath it apparently reads “Kobe 4 Life,” though it’s hard to see through the plastic. It’s so new that it was still covered in tape while he worked out with the team at their El Segundo, CA training facility on Jan. 30.

LeBron James
LeBron James at Lakers practice on Jan. 30, 2020. On his left thigh, he got a tattoo in memory of his late pal Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. It appears to be a Black mamba, which was Kobe’s nickname and “Kobe 4 Life” written underneath. 

Story developing…..