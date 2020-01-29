Beyonce Spoofed By Popeyes After Fans Compare New Ivy Park Collection To The Fast Food Chain’s Uniforms 

Popeyes uniforms are now for sale, and they look eerily similar to Beyonce’s new Ivy Park x Adidas collection! The fast food chain ironically dropped an apparel line soon after Beyonce fans compared her collection to Popeyes.

If you can’t get your hands on Beyonce‘s new Ivy Park x Adidas collection, Popeyes’ new apparel line [SEEN HERE] is the next best thing! Fresh off its chicken sandwich war with Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain created another concept to capture social media goers — a seemingly Beyonce-inspired apparel line of its actual uniforms. Popeyes released a limited-edition collection of jackets, tops, and baseball caps after fans noticed that her new athleisure collection resembles the orange and maroon attire worn by its employees.

“Nothing new here. Just the uniforms we wear every day. Now available for everyone,” Popeyes wrote on Instagram on January 29 in promotion of its new apparel, which has its own website. “Love that look? It’s our uniform. Has been for a while. And now you can buy it,” the fast food chain also tweeted, along with the hashtag “LoveThatLookFromPopeyes — a play off its longstanding jingle about its famous Louisiana chicken.

Both social media posts included a group shot of actual Popeyes employees modeling various pieces from the uniform collection. The employees can be seen wearing similarly styled to that of Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection, with some employees even posing like the 21-time Grammy winner, 38, in her photoshoot.

OMG! Beyonce designed her Ivy Park x Adidas collection in the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich color way. I stan a marketing Queen! 😂 #IvyParkXAdidas pic.twitter.com/BcTjjq5STS — Angela Mack (@AngelaDMack) January 18, 2020

The 10-item collection, which features a lookbook, includes hooded jackets, crewnecks, half-zips, hats visors and more. The collection will be available online for a limited time, with 100% proceeds going to the Popeyes Foundation, according to Thrillest.

“Popeyes is offering fashion seekers who missed the boat the first time a chance to score something nearly identical,” the company wrote in a statement on Wednesday. “Enter a fast food fashion collection that features some of the brand’s most iconic maroon and orange uniform designs.”