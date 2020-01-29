‘Party Of Five’ EPs Reveals The Show Will ‘Catch Up’ With The Parents This Season & More

Javier and Gloria Acosta may not be with the Acosta kids but they won’t be forgotten. HL spoke with the ‘Party of Five’ EPs about exploring what the parents are going through in the wake of their deportation.

The Party of Five reboot started off with the devastating deportation of Javier and Gloria Acosta. The five Acosta children are now trying to stick together and take everything day by day despite the heartbreaking turn of events. Valentina was keeping almost constant contact with Gloria in the early episodes, but Beto told his mother to take a step back so that Valentina won’t be only looking forward to when she’s speaking with her mother. HollywoodLife sat down with co-creator/executive producer Amy Lippman and co-executive producer/writer Gabriel Llanas to discuss the parents’ role in the show moving forward.

“We’re looking to spend a little more time with parents as the season goes on,” Gabe told HollywoodLife at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “I think this is one of the things that people often ask us about how our fans of the original show can relate to this show. And when we talk about what’s different about it, obviously, the thing is that the parents are alive. I think fans of the original show who’ve aged a couple of decades since it was on are in a different stage of their life. When this was originally on, I was in college and so I related with kids. Now my curiosity, even from the first moment that I just talked about the show with Amy, is about what is going to happen with the parents. How are they going to cope with this? How are they going to carry on? As a parent myself, you become very emotionally invested in how they can possibly overcome this. We spend a lot more time with the kids, so when we come back to the parents, we really have to catch up and see what they’ve been going through.”

Amy added, “In a way, the parents’ lives have changed a lot more than the kids. So, yes, by the time we get to the end of the season, I think you will have some insight into what’s been going on with the parents.”

Emilio, Lucia, Beto, Valentina, and Rafa’s lives have been turned upside down in the wake of their parents’ deportation. Emilio has taken control of the household and the restaurant with Beto’s help. While Lucia helps in any way she can, she’s determined to have her voice heard. “She’s trying so hard to identify herself outside of the house,” Amy said, before adding that Lucia’s journey will be centered around activism and social outreach this season.

As for Emilio, he had to give up his music career in order to take care of his siblings. He’ll be asking himself some tough questions as the season goes forward. “He’s really going to wonder what is his obligation to the family mean?” Amy said. “Does he actually have to give up everything he wants for himself in order to take care of the family? He’s going to ask himself, ‘What is mine? What am I entitled to?'” Party of Five airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Freeform.