‘Vanderpump Rules’: Brittany Has A Meltdown After She’s Reminded Of Jax’s Infidelity

Poor Brittany. After the group arrived in Miami for a wild bachelor/bachelorette party weekend, she was quickly reminded about her future husband recently cheating on her.

Leave it to Kristen Doute to make someone cry. Brittany basically had a meltdown during the Jan. 28 episode of Vanderpump Rules, and it was all because Kristen basically told her she should be upset about something that had happened. The group traveled to Miami for a wild bachelor/bachelorette party weekend, and the ladies appeared to be having fun in their tacky wedding dresses, but when one club’s workers held up a sign that said, “Don’t do it Brittany” — meaning, don’t marry cheater Jax Taylor — Kristen freaked out. Initially, Brittany thought it was funny, but when Kristen whispered in her ear and told her that she should be upset about it, all havoc ensued. The ladies had already drank a good amount of alcohol, so emotions were at an all-time high, and when Kristen kept telling Brittany that it was “f***ed up” for the club to do that, Brittany went along with it and basically broke down in tears. Fortunately, the ladies eventually cheered Brittany up and told Kristen to mind her own business.

Meanwhile, Beau confronted Tom Sandoval for attacking Stassi at her book signing. Tom had previously apologized to Stassi, but both she and Beau didn’t think he was being sincere. So Beau took it upon himself to tell Tom that what he did was unacceptable. However, Tom didn’t really feel the same way, and nothing really got resolved. It also didn’t help that Ariana basically threw shade at Stassi when she said that she walked through an airport bookstore for 45 minutes without even seeing Stassi’s book anywhere on the shelves. Ariana also blamed Tom Schwartz for the mess that happened at Stassi’s birthday party, while also saying that Schwartz hasn’t been pulling his weight at the bar.

And back in LA, Dayna turned to Lisa Vanderpump for advice on how to deal with Scheana, but we didn’t pay much attention to that scene because it was about Scheana. And no, we’re not joking.

