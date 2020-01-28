T.I. Gives Love To His Family After Kobe & Gianna Bryant’s Death: ‘Couldn’t Imagine Living Without You’

The untimely death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, prompted rapper T.I. to share tributes to his wife, daughters, and sons in a slew of emotional posts, saying that he’s ‘so proud’ of his family.

T.I. is giving thanks for his family in the wake of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna‘s, tragic deaths on Jan. 26. The rapper took to Instagram on Jan. 27 to share a number of posts dedicated to his family — including his wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, and his children King, Heiress, Major, Messiah, Domani, and Deyjah Harris, and Zonnique Pullins. The first post was devoted to Tiny. T.I. posted a number of loving photos featuring the pair, accompanied with a caption that began, “I love you Mrs H.” T.I. also shared in his post that “I couldn’t imagine living in a world without you…or leaving you and the kids to have to live without me. I’m determined to make you happy by any means necessary,” he shared.

But T.I.’s emotional posts didn’t stop there. In the next post, T.I. dedicated a number of photos and words to his daughters. “I love you girls more than my vocabulary will allow me to express,” he began. Beyond detailing how “strong, brilliantly opinionated, independent young women,” his daughters have become, T.I. also asked his girls to “Please forgive me for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us,” before adding, “rest assured, you’ll NEVER find yourself in a place too high or low for me to be there to catch you when you fall. I just Can’t let another second go by without letting you know while we’re still here in this life together.”

T.I., naturally, also included loving posts to his sons. In the carousel post, the rapper noted how his sons “each somehow represent different parts of me that you’ve made your own. I’m impressed by your growth & maturity & honored to lead,guide& direct you as you learn to master your destiny.” The rapper sent his immense love to his sons, as well, adding “I Love you all more than you know.” The impromptu posts come in the wake of the deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe, Gianna, and seven passengers aboard the aircraft in Calabasas on Jan. 26.

The affecting loss hit the world of sports and Hollywood like an emotional tidal wave, with T.I. being the latest celeb to remember the LA Lakers pro and use the tragic occurrence to embrace his family and remind them of how important they are. Aside from T.I., stars the likes of Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, and Jack Nicholson have all shared what they will miss most about the basketball icon. And during a live taping of her show, Ellen DeGeneres remembered Kobe and shared a heartfelt message with her audience. “Tell people you love them. Call your friends. Text your friends. Hug them. Kiss them…I love each and every one of you.”