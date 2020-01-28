Jennifer Lopez Snuggles Her Daughter, 11, During Break From Intense Super Bowl Rehearsals

Jennifer Lopez is in the middle of grueling rehearsals for her Super Bowl LIV halftime performance. She got a welcome visit and a sweet snuggle from her daughter Emme, and shared the adorable pic.

Jennifer Lopez is gearing up for the performance of her lifetime, taking the stage for the Feb. 2 halftime show at Super Bowl LIV with fellow superstar Shakira, 42. The triple-threat is known for her incredible work ethic, and she’s putting her all into delivering the most memorable show ever. Thankfully, she got a break from all of the singing, dancing and choreography work when her 11-year-old daughter Emme stopped by for a visit at the Miami Dolphins training center.

JLo, 50, shared a series of Instagram photos from rehearsals on Jan. 28. The first photo showed her seated on the ground with her arms wrapped around her daughter, getting a good snuggle. She even let fans in on Emme’s nickname in the caption, writing, “I love when Lulu visits me at rehearsals…. #rehearsalbelike ✨🤍 5 DAYS!!!!” There was no sign of Emme’s twin brother Max. The kids are from her marriage to singer Marc Anthony, 51.

The other photos show how hard Jennifer is working to put on the most epic performance the Super Bowl has ever seen. In one pic she’s seen surrounded by female dancers, doing a move where they’re bending backwards while moving their hips forward. JLo’s sculpted abs can be seen under her cropped navy blue Guess sweatshirt, which she paired with skin-tight patterned leggings.

Jen was next seen in “Studio JLo”, which is written in red letters on the wall. Jen wore her hair back in a long pony tail and had a silver bedazzled beverage glass next to her. A woman could be seen in the background in what appears to be one of the possible costumes for halftime performance. She was wearing a short, white ab-baring halter crop-top and tiny boy shorts. In the last photo Jennifer wore leopard print leggings and a black sweatshirt ,and appeared to be analyzing a choreography move. She was seen with several others in the pic doing the same, and tagged choreographer Parris Goebel and the creative direction team of Napoleon & Tabitha Dumo in the photo. We can’t wait for Feb. 2 to see the amazing performance that Jennifer and Shakira have been working to hard to deliver.