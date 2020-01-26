Alicia Keys was the hostess with the mostess at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in LA on Jan. 26 when she arrived looking fabulous on the red carpet.

Alicia Keys, 39, looked absolutely flawless at the 2020 Grammy Awards in LA on January 26. Alicia is the host of the evening and her first outfit of the night was absolutely amazing. She looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a silver sequin gown with a plunging thigh-high slit on the side of the skirt. The one-shoulder gown was covered in crystals and sequins with an exaggerated shoulder on one side.

The bodice of the dress featured a skintight corset that cinched in her tiny waist, revealing her amazing figure. The rest of the slinky gown flowed out into a skirt with a plunging slit on the side, revealing her long, toned legs.

Her glam was also just as fabulous, especially her hair, which was done by hairstylist, Nai’vasha, using T3 tools and Emerge hair care. Her hair was thrown up into a slicked back bun with the top of her head in skintight cornrows. Other than sparkly eyeshadow that made her eyes twinkle, Alicia opted out of any other makeup and accessories, letting her sequin dress speak for itself.

Alicia slayed her opening look which was very sentimental as she sang a song in honor of Kobe Bryant, 41, who sadly passed away earlier today.

This was just the first of many outfits that Alicia is set to wear tonight and we loved her sparkly sequin gown!