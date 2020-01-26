Aerosmith Rocks The 2020 Grammys With Fiery Performance With Run D.M.C.

Aerosmith just totally slayed at the 2020 Grammys with hip-hop legends Run D.M.C., performing their epic collab, ‘Walk This Way.’

You “don’t wanna miss a thing” when it comes to Aerosmith‘s performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards! The legendary rock group took the stage at Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26. After a wonderful induction from Common, the rockers — including 71-year-old, frontman Steven Tyler — kicked off their performance with a rockin’ rendition of “LIvin’ On THe Edge.” Steven proved that he still has the pipes, especially with what came next. As they were performing “Walk This Way,” guitarist Joe Perry chimed in. “Hey, let’s try something different.

In came the hip-hop legends Run D.M.C., joining Aerosmith for a performance of their epic collaboration. The 1985 rendition of “Walk This Way” was the first example of fusing hip-hop with rock. The song introduced hip-hop to a whole new generation (who may have never heard it before, if they spent all their time on the Classic Rock radio channel.) Rev. Run, 55, and DMC, 55, sounded like they hadn’t missed a step, and the whole electric performance got everyone in the Staples Center on their feet. It even got heartfelt when Run held up a Kobe Bryant jersey, celebrating the NBA icon who died earlier in the day.

Longtime fans were especially happy to see the group unite amid all the tension between them and drummer Joey Kramer. On Wednesday, Jan. 15, a Massachusetts court ruled that the founding member would not be performing with his bandmates at the event. As a result, Joey filed a lawsuit against the rest of the band, claiming that they unfairly excluded him from reuniting with the band after suffering minor injuries. In a statement to Rolling Stone, Joey said the suit was an “uphill battle,” but he believes he “did the right thing.”

Old school is the best school. Run DMC and Aerosmith have the entire place standing and dancing. #GRAMMYs 🖤 pic.twitter.com/GmP5hl4cvU — Sarah French (@SarahHeartsNYC) January 27, 2020

“The truth speaks for itself. Ever since I injured my foot last August and went through many hours of physical therapy to heal, not once did the band in its entirety offer to rehearse with me. That is a fact,” said Joey. “I was also sent the full rehearsal schedule on Jan. 18 and flew to LA the next day to rehearse and have many texts and emails stating the band can’t wait for my return. That’s also a fact. When I showed up to rehearse, I was greeted by two security guards who prohibited me from entering.”

Other stars on the bill for the Grammys included Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Tyler, the Creator, and The Jonas Brothers, among many others. Alicia Keys also returned to host the award show for the second year in a row.